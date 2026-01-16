Three Guys From Boston (Damon, Affleck, Fallon) Say Every Town and City in Massachusetts

Three guys from Boston (Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Jimmy Fallon) quite amusingly say every town and city in Massachusetts in alphabetical order in a clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. What made this performance even more charming is that each of them added geographically appropriate accents as they verbally traveled the state.

