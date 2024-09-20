Rescued Horses Welcome Stray Kitten Into Their Herd

When a stray, hungry kitten came onto their property, a pair of rescued wild mustangs named Stargazer and Nora and their equine cousin Reuben, pricked up their ears and let their human Melissa know that a fellow creature needed her help. Melissa made sure the kitten had food, but it was the horses who really welcomed the kitten into their herd.

I couldn’t touch him or anything like that. He started following me closer to the barn. All three horses were like sniffing him through the fence as to almost say like “hey this is a good place, you know. Welcome to the herd”. He warmed up to them much quicker than he warmed up to us.

Melissa and her family named the kitten Turnip, because he just turned up at their home. Her two cats were also very welcoming. After a visit to the vet and a proper introduction, Turnip is there to stay, and Melissa wouldn’t have it any other way.

I’m so grateful that he chose us and that this is how it ended up because he’s just perfect and couldn’t imagine anything different now.