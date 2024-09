An Amazing Cover of the Star Wars Cantina Band Song on Pedal Steel Guitar

Nashville musician Mike Drassler performed an amazing cover of the iconic Star Wars Cantina Band song on pedal steel guitar, noting the amazing diminished and chromatic structure of the piece.

This is a hoot to play, tons of chromatic, diminished, and four note jazz language by the great John Williams!

Drassler also does impressive covers of Grateful Dead songs.