How James Earl Jones Overcame a Stutter to Have One of the Most Recognized Voices in Acting

Darren Mooney of Second Wind created a beautiful tribute to actor James Earl Jones, noting particularly how Jones overcame a childhood stutter to have one of the most recognizable, magnificent, reassuring, and dramatic voices in acting. Mooney also talked about Jones’ incredible talent, his dedicated professionalism, and his wonderful sense of humor about himself.

The key to Jones he never took himself too seriously bring home he never seemed to feel like he was above his audience or above his work…He understood that sometimes it’s fun to use that distinctive and memorable voice in service of a quick gag. …While Jones never took himself too seriously he always took his work seriously no matter what the assignment.

A Wonderful Tribute to Jones by CineVore