An Adorable Song About the ‘Couch Indentation’ Made by the Songwriter’s Dog

Atlanta musician and producer Matt Hobbs wrote and performed an adorable song about the “Couch Indentation” that his little dog Leni makes whenever curling up in “bagel formation” to nap.

It’s the perfect location for a snoozing situation in bagel formation!



The Acoustic Version of ‘Couch Indentation’ on Ukulele