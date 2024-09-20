Little Dog Unsuccessfully Attempts to Kick a Sleeping Cat Out of His Beloved Bed

A little dog named Minion, who lives with Nate Petroski of Narroway Homestead in West Virginia, was so upset that a little orange tabby named Katana had taken over his beloved bed that he physically grabbed the bed and began turning it over in an effort to shake Katana out. The cat was not easily intimidated, however, and Minion had to settle for sharing.

Is Minion back to throwing cats out of his bed again?

This has been an ongoing issue with several of the cats who live with him.