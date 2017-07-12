An Oddly Artistic Stag Beetle Shares His Magic Marker Masterpieces on Social Media

An oddly artistic stag beetle who goes by the name Spike creates magic marker masterpieces by using his magnificent antlers to hold a pen and draw. Spike lives in Japan with his doting human who supplies him with an endless amount of art supplies. Spike’s artwork can be found on Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr. Additionally, some of his drawings are being sold on eBay, with 15% of the proceeds going to stag beetle conservation groups.
This auction includes:
- original artwork on canvas, by Spike
- small, wooden easel
- a photograph of the work being made
- a thank you note, personalized with your name* by Spike himself!
*legibility may vary
15% of proceeds will go towards PTES.org, or People’s Trust for Endangered species. This group works to protect the habitats of stag beetles like Spike.
Spike's first work is now available on eBay! ?
— Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 6, 2017
