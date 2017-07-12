Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Oddly Artistic Stag Beetle Shares His Magic Marker Masterpieces on Social Media

by at on

An oddly artistic stag beetle who goes by the name Spike creates magic marker masterpieces by using his magnificent antlers to hold a pen and draw. Spike lives in Japan with his doting human who supplies him with an endless amount of art supplies. Spike’s artwork can be found on Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr. Additionally, some of his drawings are being sold on eBay, with 15% of the proceeds going to stag beetle conservation groups.

This auction includes:

  • original artwork on canvas, by Spike
  • small, wooden easel
  • a photograph of the work being made
  • a thank you note, personalized with your name* by Spike himself!

*legibility may vary

15% of proceeds will go towards PTES.org, or People’s Trust for Endangered species. This group works to protect the habitats of stag beetles like Spike.

https://spikethebeetle.tumblr.com/post/162731007867/a-beetle-faq

via CNET

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  
Laughing Squid Privacy Policy
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.