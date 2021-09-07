Thrifty Squirrel Stores Stash of Walnuts Inside Car Hood

A thrifty squirrel in Ottawa, Canada, who was collecting nuts for the winter, cleverly stored the stash inside the hood of a car that seemingly hadn’t been moved for a while. When the car wouldn’t shift out of park, it was towed to a local repair shop where a mechanic lifted up the hood to see what the problem was. He then came across the stashed loot that was spread in every nook and cranny of the engine block, including the latch assembly. Some of the nuts had even roasted with the heat of the engine.

