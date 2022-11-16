Squirrel Returns Daily to Play With Rescuing Humans

A little orphaned squirrel named Samuel, who was rescued as a baby by a woman named Chrissy and her family in Langley, BC, comes back every day to play with his caring humans. They rescued Samuel when he was between four and six weeks old after a neighborhood cat had removed him from his nest. Chrissy nursed the baby Sciuridae back to health and contacted Critter Care Wildlife for advice.

When I found him I called the wild life rescue organization called critter care and they gave me great advice and helped me with feeding and a wound he had. Not a ton of risk with him. Similar to a cat.

Chrissy also noted that this phenomenon of Samuel returning isn’t unusual.

There are several documented cases orphaned squirrels have been raised by humans and then, released into the wild where they do seem to remember their human hosts. In some cases, they even return to reconnect with their human saviors.

via My Modern Met