A Live Looping Rhythmic Remix of a Squeaky Glove Compartment Playing Light Jazz

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness (previously) did a live looping remix of a measure of light jazz that was originally created in 2016 by a squeaky glove compartment. Scott added a bit of rhythmic synthesizer, trumpet, and the in-key horn of his Honda Jazz to fully round out the original lick.

I collabed with a talented glove compartment (or cubbyhole as we call them in South Africa). This gent discovered that his glove compartment plays sick jazz licks so I remixed it, in my Honda Jazz.

Here’s the original video of the car’s glove compartment playing light jazz.

Musician Duncan de Heusen had also remixed the sound of the glove compartment into a song.