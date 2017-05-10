Spring, A Gorgeous 4K Timelapse Showing Colorful Flowers Blooming Instantly

In 2012 we wrote about a gorgeous film by Jamie Scott entitled “Fall“, which encompassed six months of the changing colors of Central Park in timelapse. In the three years since Scott has followed up with a beautiful companion piece entitled “Spring“, which features colorful flowers in different scenarios as they appear to instantly bloom to a lovely soundtrack provided by Jim Perkins.

This is a companion piece to my Fall time-lapse from a few years ago. I wanted it to be the polar opposite of the first one. Not just the Fall vs Spring. But wide shots vs close ups, everything in focus vs shallow depth of field, very cuty vs one shot, contemporary music vs classical, static camera vs moving camera. I shot on a Canon 5D MK2 with a 24mm prime lens. To achieve the continuous motion I used the Dynamic Perception Stage One Slider. All in all this took 3 years to shoot. I shot over 8TB of 5k footage. It’s finished in 4k.

Jamie Scott’s “Fall” from 2012

