The Speed of Light Visualized in a Trip Around the Earth

Benjamin Granville of Airplane Mode used Microsoft Flight Simulator to visualize what the speed of light would look like traveling at low altitudes around the Earth’s surface.

What would it look like to travel around the Earth at the speed of light. …It would take .13 seconds for light to complete one full trip around the Earth.

As it turns out, that amount of time accounts for less than ten video frames heading westward. The frames include New York City, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe, lots of ocean in between, and then back to NYC.

The entire thing is only eight frames.