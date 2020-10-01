Ice Cream That Looks Like Spaghetti With Sauce

Jacob Harrell of Great Big Story visited with Dario Fontanella at his German gelato shop Eis Fontanella Eismanufaktur Mannheim. Fontanella is the inventor of Spaghettieis, a novelty that consists of vanilla gelato sent through a press to create individual strands that look just like spaghetti. The illusion is finished off with a strawberry sauce that looks like marinara and white chocolate “parmesan cheese”. Fontanella talks about his family’s history with ice cream and the reaction some people had when they first tried this novel invention.

Children were surprised, some cried. Some had a long face because they were expecting ice cream but saw pasta instead.

Aside from the misunderstanding, Fontanella’s invention has proven very popular.