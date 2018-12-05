Laughing Squid

SoundtrackMap, An Interactive Visualization Showing the Musical Connections Between Film and Television

Juan David Gómez of Flavour Machine has created the SoundtrackMap, a really cool interactive visualization that shows the musical connection between movies and television shows.

You can change the search settings from title search to route search, this mode will allow you to find the fastest route among two movies or tv shows. …TV show will have the option to search for AV club reviews of this show, movies will have (if possible) the option to show an embed trailer of the movie.

SoundtrackMapApp

