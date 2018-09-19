The Distinct Soundtrack of Films Made in the 1980s

In a nostalgic video essay, Julian Palmer of The Discarded Image took a look at the rather distinctive film soundtracks of the 1980s, how they were used to set the mood of the film and how they correlated to what was happening around the world. Among the films Palmer used to convey his message were Scarface, American Gigolo, A Clockwork Orange and Top Gun.

The 1980s were a decade where electronic synth music really hit its stride. For this technology was still in its infancy and was therefore primal in its implementation. So too many looking back it often feels dated. In many instances I tend to agree by thought there are films where the score perfectly synergized with the film’s aesthetic