Scientists Discover How Snowball the Headbanging Cockatoo Responds to Music by Dancing to the Beat

Snowball, the headbanging cockatoo who danced in perfect time to the classic Queen anthem “Another One Bites the Dust” back in 2007, has gotten some attention for his response to music with his incredible range of dance moves as of late.

…Snowball is not limited in his dance moves. Despite a lack of dance training, videos show, Snowball responds to music with diverse and spontaneous movements using various parts of his body.

In 2009, scientists Aniruddh D. Patel, John R. Iversen, Micah R. Bregman and Irena Schulz took a look at Snowball’s moves and documented that the rhythmic bird employed 14 distinct ways to dance.