Hungry Giant African Land Snail Quickly ‘Peels’ Off the Skin of a Cucumber in an Adorable Timelapse

A very hungry giant African land snail who lives at Insect House, quite methodically peeled the skin off of a piece of cucumber while eating the vegetable from outside in. This otherwise slow-motion feeding was sped up through timelapse, making it seem like the gastropod was more famished than in reality.

This giant is just enjoying some cucumber.

Here are some other examples of the resident snails enjoying a lovely meal.

The human behind Insect House explains what he feeds to his snails and why.

