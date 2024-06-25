A Smiling Robot Face Made From Living Human Cells

A team of scientists led by Michio Kawai of the University of Tokyo and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Harvard University created a rather disconcerting smiling robot face that was made from living human cells. This study sought to develop a “living skin” model of cells to cover humanoid robots for true emotive reactions and clearer communication.

A smiling face made from living human skin could one day be attached to a humanoid robot, allowing machines to emote and communicate in a more lifelike way, say researchers. Its wrinkles could also prove useful for the cosmetics industry.

The Scientists Explain Their Thesis

In this study, we develop and characterize perforation-type anchors inspired by the structure of skin ligaments as a technique to effectively adhere skin equivalents to robotic surfaces.

Smiling Robot Face Skin
image via Cell Reports Physical Science
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

