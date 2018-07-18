A Wonderful Emotionally Smart Mirror That Will Only Turn Itself On When It Detects a Smiling Face

Berk Ilhan, an award winning designer in New York City, has created the “Smile Mirror“, a really wonderful emotionally smart mirror that will not turn on until it detects a smile on the face of the onlooker. A believer in positive positive psychology and inspired by the real-life Patch Adams, Ilhan believes a smile can help center and reaffirm a person’s sense of self

The purpose of Smile Mirror is to create a delightful personal moment, by surprising people with the reflection of their powerful smiles. …makes it possible to “gift a smile” to a loved one, but also cultivates a happy environment by attracting others to engage and laugh together in shared environments such as offices, public spaces, hospitals, clinics, urban spaces, and any other place where smiling would brighten the spirit.

A post shared by Smile Mirror (@thesmilemirror) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:10pm PDT

A post shared by Smile Mirror (@thesmilemirror) on Jan 14, 2018 at 5:15pm PST

via swissmiss