Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Smart Food Thermometer That Connects to Your Phone via Bluetooth for Real Time Oven Readings

by at on

Weber iDevices Mini Bluetooth Food Thermometers Food

For a limited time, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring a 2-pack of Weber iDevices Mini Bluetooth Food Thermometers. These cleverly designed thermometers connect to a proprietary smartphone app via bluetooth for convenient, real time temperature alerts and readings directly from the oven and/or grill. The app is available for through iTunes and Google Play

This Bluetooth Smart Cooking Thermometer alerts you on your mobile device when your food is ready, taking the stress out of creating culinary masterpieces for simple, everyday cooking. The Weber iGrill App provides quick, no hassle, finger-tip access to timers, temperature monitoring, and more. With a 150 foot Bluetooth range, the thermometer lets you mingle with guests without constantly checking the time and temperature of your food, giving you the peace of mind that your food is going to come out ready to impress.

This perfect for summertime 2-pack product is available through the Laughing Squid Store for only $15 – a 50% discount on its original retail price of $30.

Weber iDevices Mini Bluetooth Food Thermometers

Weber iDevices Mini Bluetooth Food Thermometers App

Weber iDevices Mini Bluetooth Food Thermometers Phone


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP