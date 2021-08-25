Slow Motion Macro Footage of a Cat’s Tongue in Action

Finnish couple Lauri Vuohensilta and Anni Vuohensilta of Beyond the Press (previously) enlisted their beautiful Abyssinian cats in order to find out what their tongues look like while in use. After smearing some cat food onto a glass table, the pair used their Chronos high-speed camera to capture slow motion macro footage of each cat licking up the food.

What cat tongue / lick looks like in macro / microscope slow motion? We are using our Chronos high speed cameras + macro and micro scope lenses to find out.

The footage revealed the tiny backward-facing spines called papillae that are embedded into feline tongues. These papillae not only help scoop up food while eating but also assist in grooming.