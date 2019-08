Sleeveface is an amuising participatory photo project in which people from all over the world strategically pose with matching album covers, creating the illusion that the original picture is complete. The photos bring the inert photo to life, much in the same way that has been done with books and locations.

Sleeveface: one or more persons obscuring or augmenting any part of their body or bodies with record sleeve(s) causing an illusion.

via Design You Trust