Turkish Commuter Tries to Swipe Transit Card With a Sleeping Cat In the Way

Turkish commuter Aditya S. Rahman captured adorable footage of herself trying to use her transit pass despite the presence of a creamsicle cat sleeping on top of the scanner and directly blocking the screen. Rahman seemed to know the cat and wasn’t bothered at all.

(Translated) Oyen is still sleeping in the morning. Oyen just finished the night shift.

This is evidently not an uncommon occurrence.

?stanbulKart; vapurda, metroda, otobüste, tramvayda, Halk Bakkal dahil her yerde geçiyor… bazen ? pic.twitter.com/6wO5wKdsWl — ?stanbul Büyük?ehir Belediyesi (@istanbulbld) June 3, 2021