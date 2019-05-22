Laughing Squid

Student Bravely Shares His Struggle With Sleep Paralysis Hallucinations in a Haunting Animation

Art student Andrew Ognibene bravely documented and shared his truly frightening struggle with sleep paralysis and associated hallucinations in a haunting animation that he created as a final project for an art school class. The animation provides a visual representation to the animator’s fears, yet in that visualization also provided for Ognibene a bit of realized peace.

Animated story documenting my experience with sleep paralysis. Made this for my 2D studio class at Pratt Institute. I am a student and this was my final sophomore project.

Ognibene’s sister wilallgood, proudly shared this moving piece on reddit and received a number of kind responses.

My brother has been dealing with Sleep Paralysis since middle school. He made this haunting yet hopeful animation for a final and so others can see what he sees.





