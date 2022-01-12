An Entertaining Mashup of the Slayer Song ‘Black Magic’ With the Peppy Prince Song ‘Let’s Go Crazy’

Video editor Bill McClintock mashed together the unlikely pair of Slayer performing the song “Black Magic” in E minor and a couple of other songs with the melody and chorus from the very peppy Prince song “Let’s Go Crazy” in F# Major. McClintock also adds in a sprinkling of Van Halen and Led Zeppelin for some spicy riffs. The resulting tune is odd but entertaining.

Music used in this mashup: Prince – Let’s Go Crazy Slayer – Black Magic (Angel of Death, Seasons in the Abyss, and War Ensemble for extras) Van Halen – I’m the One Led Zeppelin – Whole Lotta Love