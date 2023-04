Skydiver Free Floats Across the Sky in a Fixed Position

A smiling skydiver jumped out of an aircraft and free-floated across the Venezuelan sky, keeping her body fixed in a singular position as best she could. As she moved across the vast sky, the water and the awaiting archipelago of Los Roques below provided a gorgeous backdrop.

This person sky dived off an aircraft and free floated in the sky at the backdrop of a beautiful landscape as they approached the base. They amazingly balanced themself in the sky as they descended towards the ground.