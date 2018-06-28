A Six Year Old Boy Is Given $1,000 to Spend in 24 Hours With the Help of Two Adult Chaperones

Thomas Brag, Ammar Kandil and Matt Dajer of Yes Theory conducted a adorably daring experiment in which they gave a friend’s six year old son $1000 to spend in 24 hours (while chaperoned). The boy decided that he wanted to ride in a limousine, go to a toy store, play some VR games, go to a candy store and then go home in the limo. While it appeared the boy was doing all of this for himself, he also showcased his generous nature by giving money to street performers and with the gifts he brought home to his family.

There’s nothing more spontaneous than a 6-year old kid. But give him $1000 and he takes it to the next level. That’s why we asked our friend if we could have his six year old son control our day for 24 hours. The result was freaking outrageously fun.

via Neatorama