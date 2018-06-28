Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Six Year Old Boy Is Given $1,000 to Spend in 24 Hours With the Help of Two Adult Chaperones

by at on

Thomas Brag, Ammar Kandil and Matt Dajer of Yes Theory conducted a adorably daring experiment in which they gave a friend’s six year old son $1000 to spend in 24 hours (while chaperoned). The boy decided that he wanted to ride in a limousine, go to a toy store, play some VR games, go to a candy store and then go home in the limo. While it appeared the boy was doing all of this for himself, he also showcased his generous nature by giving money to street performers and with the gifts he brought home to his family.

There’s nothing more spontaneous than a 6-year old kid. But give him $1000 and he takes it to the next level. That’s why we asked our friend if we could have his six year old son control our day for 24 hours. The result was freaking outrageously fun.

via Neatorama


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP