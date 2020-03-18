Laughing Squid

Sisters Home From School Perform Patio Cello Concerto for Their Quarantined Elderly Neighbor

With the widespread concern about the spread of Coronavirus, two musical sisters Taran Tien and Calliope Tien, who live in Columbus, Ohio, were kept home from school. They shortly learned that their elderly neighbor Helen Schlam was in self-quarantine, so the girls decided to perform a short cello concert for her entertainment. The performance took place on Schlam’s patio where the girls maintained a safe distance of six feet from their neighbor.

Taran Tien, left, and Calliope Tien, right, play a short cello concert for their neighbor, Helena Schlam, on her front porch on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Jackie Borchardt of the Cincinnati Enquirer captured this beautiful display of community within her own neighborhood.


