Sinéad O’Connor Sings Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’ With Roger Waters in 1990

A young Sinéad O’Connor joined Roger Waters and his band on stage to perform a gorgeous, yet plaintive rendition of the song “Mother” from the seminal Pink Floyd album The Wall during the The Wall – Live in Berlin show. The show took place in 1990, eight months after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

