An Animated History Documenting the Rise and Fall of the Now Defunct Berlin Wall

Today, parts of the wall still stand as a reminder that any barriers we put up to impede freedom, we can also break down.
In a fascinating Ted Ed lesson animated by Remus and Kiki, educator and historian Konrad H. Jarausch explains the history of the now defunct Berlin Wall, how the separation of the German states came about, why the wall was erected in 1961 during the the rise of communism, how the people fared on both sides of the wall and how joyous an occasion it was when it was finally razed in 1989.
In the early hours of August 13, 1961, East German construction workers flanked by soldiers and polic began tearing up streets and erecting barriers throughout the city of Berlin and its surroundings. This night marked the beginning of one of history’s most infamous dividing lines, the Berlin Wall….The wall stabilized East Germany’s economy by preventing its work force from leaving, but tarnished its reputation, becoming a global symbol of Communist repression. …After four decades, Germany was officially reunified in October 1990. And the Soviet Union fell soon after.