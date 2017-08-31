An Animated History Documenting the Rise and Fall of the Now Defunct Berlin Wall

In the early hours of August 13, 1961, East German construction workers flanked by soldiers and polic began tearing up streets and erecting barriers throughout the city of Berlin and its surroundings. This night marked the beginning of one of history’s most infamous dividing lines, the Berlin Wall….The wall stabilized East Germany’s economy by preventing its work force from leaving, but tarnished its reputation, becoming a global symbol of Communist repression. …After four decades, Germany was officially reunified in October 1990. And the Soviet Union fell soon after.

Today, parts of the wall still stand as a reminder that any barriers we put up to impede freedom, we can also break down.

