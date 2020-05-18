Roger Waters and His Band Perform a Poignant Version of the Pink Floyd Song ‘Mother’ From Their Homes

The great Roger Waters and members of his band performed a beautifully poignant rendition of the song “Mother”, each from their own home. Waters wrote the song in 1982 for the iconic Pink Floyd album The Wall. Waters, like other musicians, is staying indoors for the time being.
Social distancing is a necessary evil in COVID world. Watching “Mother” reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.
Waters also performed a lovely tribute to great John Prine, who sadly passed away on April 7, 2020.
My friend John Prine died. This is his song, “Paradise”. Miss you, brother.