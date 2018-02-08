Simon’s Cat Tries to Charm the Pretty Kitty He Loves With a Heart Shaped Balloon on Valentine’s Day

A lovestruck Simon’s Cat presented the pretty kitty whom he adores with a thoughtful gift of a heart-shaped balloon for Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, his beloved didn’t understand the gift and began walking away, but came right back when Simon’s Cat demonstrated how to play with the balloon. The two cats were having fun volleying the balloon back and forth, but the combination of claws and balloons led to a very certain outcome that scared the both of them into hiding. It was here that Simon’s Cat saw his opportunity, but for the distracting butterfly floating by.
