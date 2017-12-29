Laughing Squid

Simon’s Cat Invites His Lovely Feline Friends to Help Demonstrate the Various Ways That Cats Eat

Maisy the Messy One

Simon’s Cat, who normally is the only one to offer helpful guides (with an occasional kitten), recruited several of his feline friends named Maisy, Chloe and Jazz, to help him and the kitten demonstrate how different cats with different personalities eat very differently from one another.

Maisy, Chloe and Jazz along with Simon’s Cat and kitten are the characters of a downloadable puzzle game called “Crunch Time” where players help the kitties find their treats.

Join Simon’s Cat, Maisy, Chloe and Jazz, and a cast of determined kitties on a colourful adventure through some pawsome new places where Treats are just waiting to be eaten. Be ready to collect Tasty Treats, fight off big baddies and befriend a host of animal critters in this FREE puzzle game with added CATitude!

