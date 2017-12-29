Simon’s Cat Invites His Lovely Feline Friends to Help Demonstrate the Various Ways That Cats Eat

Simon’s Cat, who normally is the only one to offer helpful guides (with an occasional kitten), recruited several of his feline friends named Maisy, Chloe and Jazz, to help him and the kitten demonstrate how different cats with different personalities eat very differently from one another.

Maisy, Chloe and Jazz along with Simon’s Cat and kitten are the characters of a downloadable puzzle game called “Crunch Time” where players help the kitties find their treats.