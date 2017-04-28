Laughing Squid

Simon’s Cat Goes to Extreme Lengths to Chase Away Simon’s Dinner Date For Good

Simons Cat Dessert Interruption

In the second of the two-part episode “Dinner Date“, Simon’s Cat persisted in rudely interrupting a romantic dinner that between Simon and a lady friend. To reach his ends, the consistently hungry feline scarfed down food when neither of the humans were looking and enlisted an unlikely buddy to scare the female interloper away for good.

It’s finally time for Simon to serve dinner to his date but Simon’s Cat seems to have other plans! In his cheekiest move yet the cat brings a special guest to join the couple at the table…

