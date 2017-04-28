Simon’s Cat Goes to Extreme Lengths to Chase Away Simon’s Dinner Date For Good

In the second of the two-part episode “Dinner Date“, Simon’s Cat persisted in rudely interrupting a romantic dinner that between Simon and a lady friend. To reach his ends, the consistently hungry feline scarfed down food when neither of the humans were looking and enlisted an unlikely buddy to scare the female interloper away for good.

