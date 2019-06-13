Vocal Siberian Husky Croons Alongside Opera Singers Performing ‘The Magic Flute’ on Television

While visiting her human’s parents, a very regal Siberian husky named Mysti stood next to the television where The Magic Flute was playing and began crooning alongside the opera singers. Mysti, who loves to sing, was readily able to keep up with the talented performers, even when they hit extremely high notes.

