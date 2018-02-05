Laughing Squid

A Little Siberian Husky and a Big Malamute Verbally Argue About Who Gets Which Side of the Comfy Bed

by at on

A talkative little Siberian husky named Xena and a vocal malamute named Lana loudly bickered back and forth when it came to deciding who would get which side of the bed. Lana was pretty settled on where she wanted to be, but the young Xena found that she wanted to be there too. After Lana grew bored, Xena found a spot to settle and jumped into it as if she were purposely trying to goad Lana back into another argument.

Xena also raised her voice with another dog in the house named Kiko, but being younger and smaller has its disadvantages when it comes to winning an argument.

