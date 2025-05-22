Wooden Shrimp Automata Prepare a Lovely Meal for a Picnic Date In the Park

Italian artist Amedeo Capelli of Stoccafisso Design, who creates wonderful wooden mechanical toys, used his hand-carved series of whimsical shrimp automata to make it look as if they were going on a picnic date.

The shrimp who offered to bring the food was shown busily preparing a scrumptious meal for two. The shrimp packed it up and then rode a bicycle to the park, where they met to finally enjoy the meal together.

The shrimp’s date

Shrimp’s Busy Day