A Whimsical Series of Wooden Shrimp Automata Going About Their Busy Daily Routine

Italian artist Amedeo Capelli of Stoccafisso Design, who creates wonderful wooden mechanical toys, hand-carved an amusing series of whimsical shrimp automata that, when combined, act as a single shrimp who’s going about a busy daily routine. This shrimp can get a massage, exercise, prepare meals, reply to emails, play video games, cook food, and even play in a band with other shrimp.

This shrimp has a really busy day!

Capelli spoke about these wonderful mechanical shrimp with Una Marzorati of The Solution Finders podcast. (In Italian with English subtitles).

A sneak peek into the fantastic world of Stoccafisso Design. A great conversation with Amedeo Capelli, about shrimps, fun and inspiration