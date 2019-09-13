A Surreal Sculpture Series of Shoes With Faces

Artist Gwen Murphy has created Foot Fetish, a wonderfully eclectic surreal series of shoe sculptures. Each pair features a unique set of formed, painted faces that peer out from inside. The personalities appear to come out with the type of shoe. An exotic d’orsay features a long, green face with high cheekbones, while a pair of heavy lidded profiles talk to each other from the sole of smashed Mary Janes. Murphy stated that she enjoys working with found objects and shoes certainly fit the bill.

I work with ash clay, acrylics, and found objects (particularly discarded shoes) to make my sculpture. I create the paintings in acrylic, generating the images from surrealist techniques such as collage and blind contour. The sculpture and the paintings both involve a lot of sanding and layering of paint.

