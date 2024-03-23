A Powerful VR Installation Featuring Salvaged Doors and Mirrors From the 2023 Turkish Earthquake

Talented Iranian artist Shirin Abedinirad created “Reflective Journey”, a virtual reality experience that lets viewers explore her beautiful mixed media installation that uses doors and mirrors salvaged from the tragic 2023 earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey.

“Reflective Journey” is an immersive VR experience that offers a new dimension to art interaction, allowing viewers to transcend the constraints of location and physicality. … It is a manifestation of my commitment to creating a form of Land Art that leaves no trace upon the Earth, yet imprints deeply on the human experience. Through the lens of VR, the artwork becomes a universal nexus, accessible to all, eliminating the barriers of distance and physicality that often limit the reach of traditional art forms.

Abedinirad’s Land Installation of the Same Name

The doors and mirrors were placed in different linear arrangements along the hillside, offering an alternative view of space and time on the very same land that so violently erupted in 2023.

This land art installation consists of two primary elements: a trio of doors salvaged from the aftermath of the February 2023 earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, and a set of three mirror panels. These components come together to create an immersive experience that challenges and transforms the viewer’s perspective

The project evokes a sense of containment and freedom at the same time. The doors, by their very nature, act as blockades, while the mirrors reflect and multiply the world outside. Both items truly exemplify human nature during the best and worst of times.

Just as the installation transforms from closed doors to a reflection of nature, so too do individuals adapt and find new perspectives amidst the challenges and upheavals in their lives. In this way, the artwork pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of those who, in the face of adversity, seek solace and renewal through the lens of resilience and hope.