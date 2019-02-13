Laughing Squid

Shiba Inu Politely Waits for Baby to Ring Bell for Treat

Haru, the rather vociferous and adventurous Shiba Inu dog, engaged in an adorable contest in which she and her human counterpart baby Abram would “Ring the Bell, Get a Treat”. What the parents didn’t anticipate, however, when setting up this little game was Haru’s extremely polite and protective nature of her tiny charge, as she let Abram ring the bell as much as he wanted before she took her turn.

Haru the Shiba Inu and Abram the Baby go under an important experiment. Ring the bell, get a treat.

via Boing Boing




