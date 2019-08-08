SHE, A Beautiful Set of Illustrated Postcards That Pay Tribute to Iconic Visionary Women Writers

Obvious State (previously) has created “SHE: A Visual Ode to Visionary Women” an absolutely beautiful set of illustrated postcards that pay prescient tribute to the very wise words of iconic female writers.

SHE is a beautiful boxed set of 100 fine art postcards featuring illustrations inspired by women writers. From Sappho’s ancient call-to-action, “become a voice,” to Virginia Woolf’s call for intellectual freedom in A Room of One’s Own, these foundational writers had a remarkable impact on future generations, and made us question, think, and laugh.

