Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Joins Foo Fighters Onstage to Play ‘My Hero’ in Memory of His Father

Taylor Hawkins‘ 16 year old son Shane joined Foo Fighters onstage to perform a heartfelt rendition of the band’s hit song “My Hero” during the MusiCares concert on September 3, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London in memory of Taylor Hawkins, who unexpectedly passed away on March 25, 2022.

Here’s another view of the same performance.

Music prodigy Nandi Bushell also joined the band on drums to play “Learn to Fly”.

Here’s the full concert as captured by a member of the audience.