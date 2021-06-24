Netflix Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Features Contestants in Costumes To Take Appearance Out of the Equation

Sexy Beasts is an incredibly imaginative, offbeat dating show on Netflix narrated by Rob Delany where the contestants dress up in costume and go on dates with each other. The idea behind this strange affectation takes physical appearances completely out of the equation and allows the potential couples to learn more about the other person’s personality without knowing what they actually look like. While some physical attributes are obviously visible, the series gives a new meaning to the concept of a blind date.

Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.