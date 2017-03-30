Seven Magic Mountains, 30 Foot Stacks of Colorful Boulders in the Mojave Desert Near Las Vegas

A post shared by John Tompkins (@notdigifabshop) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

In May 2016, Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone established the wonderful site-specific “Seven Magic Mountains“, which consists of seven 30 Foot stacks of boulders painted in bright colors that stand out boldly amongst the natural muted colors of the Mojave Desert, ten miles outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. The project will stand untouched through May 2018.

…Seven Magic Mountains is situated within the Ivanpah Valley adjacent to Sheep Mountain and the McCullough, Bird Spring, and Goodsprings ranges of mountains. A creative expression of human presence in the desert, Seven Magic Mountains punctuates the Mojave with a poetic burst of form and color.

Just south of Vegas, there are 7 stacks of rocks. Each rock weighs 20-tons.

