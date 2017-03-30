Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Seven Magic Mountains, 30 Foot Stacks of Colorful Boulders in the Mojave Desert Near Las Vegas

by at on

A post shared by John Tompkins (@notdigifabshop) on

In May 2016, Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone established the wonderful site-specific “Seven Magic Mountains“, which consists of seven 30 Foot stacks of boulders painted in bright colors that stand out boldly amongst the natural muted colors of the Mojave Desert, ten miles outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. The project will stand untouched through May 2018.

…Seven Magic Mountains is situated within the Ivanpah Valley adjacent to Sheep Mountain and the McCullough, Bird Spring, and Goodsprings ranges of mountains. A creative expression of human presence in the desert, Seven Magic Mountains punctuates the Mojave with a poetic burst of form and color.

A post shared by SanchezZalba (@sanchezzalba) on

A post shared by Joe Winograd (@joewinograd) on

via Danger Ranger

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.