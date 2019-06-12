The Beloved Characters of Sesame Street Perform a Joyous Tiny Desk Concert at the NPR Studio in D.C.

As part of their continuing 50th Anniversary celebrations, the iconic and beloved characters of Sesame Street traveled to the NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. to perform their very own Tiny Desk Concert (previously). The joyous performance included such classic songs as “The Sesame Street Theme (Sunny Days)”, “The People In Your Neighborhood” and the Will.i.am song “What I Am”. The group also performed a medley of some of their most famous songs such as “Rubber Ducky” and “C is for Cookie”. The concert ended with a rousing cover of The Carpenters’ classic song “Sing”.

