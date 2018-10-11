Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Counterman Serves Up Falafel With Extreme Style

by at on

Falafel HaNasi Tossing

Falafel HaNasi in the Galilee city of Afula, Israel is known not only for their delicious crispy fried chickpea balls, but also for the skilled man at the counter who serves them. This man expertly tosses the falafel up in the air and then catches them in the opened pita bread or into an open bag, rarely, if ever missing. Particularly impressive is his underhand catch.

The previous footage was captured in 2015. More recently, Moishi Netzer captured the same man (now with a beard), still serving up his delicious falafel with style.

via Digg



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP