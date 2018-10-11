Counterman Serves Up Falafel With Extreme Style

Falafel HaNasi in the Galilee city of Afula, Israel is known not only for their delicious crispy fried chickpea balls, but also for the skilled man at the counter who serves them. This man expertly tosses the falafel up in the air and then catches them in the opened pita bread or into an open bag, rarely, if ever missing. Particularly impressive is his underhand catch.

The previous footage was captured in 2015. More recently, Moishi Netzer captured the same man (now with a beard), still serving up his delicious falafel with style.

via Digg