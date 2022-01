Serj Tankian Joins the Foo Fighters to Perform the Dead Kennedys Song ‘Holiday in Cambodia’ at the 2007 VMAs

Serj Tankian of System of a Down joined the Foo Fighters onstage to perform the Dead Kennedys classic “Holiday in Cambodia” at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

Foo Fighters featuring Serj Tankian (SOAD) playing “Holiday in Cambodia” (Dead Kennedys) on the VMA (Video Music Awards) 2007

Tankian also performed the song with his own band the next year in Russia.