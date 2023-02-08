An Ethereal Timelapse of Sequoia National Park as Day Moves Into Night

Filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic of Sunchaser Pictures captured ethereal timelapse footage of the Kaweah River and the surrounding nature of Sequoia National Park in Tulare County, California, as the day moves into night.

This latest shoot focuses on heavenly Sequoia skies along the banks of the vital Kaweah River. In Spring, this would be a raging torrent but because of the low Fall water levels, I could step into the middle of the river and get some unique shots of the “streamlight,” using moonlight to “paint” the foreground, giving the visuals a surreal daylight feeling in places.

This film is part of the ongoing Skyglow series.

This project was shot as part of SKYGLOW an ongoing quest to explore the effects and dangers of urban light pollution in contrast with some of the most incredible dark sky areas in North America. This project is being produced by Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic in collaboration with International Dark-Sky Association, a non-profit fighting for the preservation of night skies around the globe.