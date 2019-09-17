Michigan High School Seniors Dress Up As Their Favorite Characters For Their School ID Photos

As they did with seniors in 2017 and 2018, administrators at North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan allowed the members of the graduating class of 2020 to dress up like their favorite characters, role models, historical figures and pop culture icons for their school ID photos.

Included in the 2020 mix are such characters as Jack Torrance from The Shining, Maggie Simpson, Russel from Up!, the late, great Prince, Napoleon Dynamite, Wilmer Valderrama from That 70s Show, Shuri from Black Panther, Jim and Pam from The Office and even Mount Rushmore.

I learned a very important lesson at Mount Rushmore… the best presidents were stoned. #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/kea5x27j1r — Rachel Sher (@RachelSher3) September 12, 2019